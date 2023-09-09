Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Announces Free Treatment for Old Patients

In a compassionate move, the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) has announced free medical treatment for patients aged 70 years and above. This initiative was communicated through a circular issued by the Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Javaria Abdullah Malik.

Effective immediately, all senior citizens falling within the specified age group who visit the Outpatient Department (OPD) at RIC will receive medical care at no cost.

To ensure seamless implementation, OPD receptionists have been instructed to facilitate the booking of diagnostic tests such as laboratory tests, Echo, ETT, TOE, and ECG, all of which will also be provided free of charge. This waiver of fees will be granted after verifying the patient’s CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) to confirm their eligibility as senior citizens.

This reflects RIC’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the elderly population in Rawalpindi and its surrounding areas. It also underscores the institution’s dedication to promoting the health and well-being of the community.