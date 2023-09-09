Google Pixel 8 Series Fully Revealed in Teaser Video Ahead of Launch

Towards the end of the previous month, in response to Apple’s announcement of its September 12 event, Google unveiled that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro would have their official debut on October 4.

Just over a week has passed since that revelation, and it appears that Google is finding it difficult to contain its enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

As evidence of this excitement, Google released two teaser videos today. The first video is the more traditional teaser, offering quick glimpses of various products, including the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 Pro.

However, Google wasn’t content with just that. About an hour later, they posted another ‘teaser’ video, which is more of a product reveal than a teaser. In just 23 seconds, it provides a substantial look at what’s to come.

Once again, the leaks have proven to be accurate. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are sticking to the same design language as their predecessors, albeit with several minor enhancements sprinkled throughout.

Notably, the Pro model is rumored to incorporate an infrared thermometer on its rear, which has left many wondering about its practical utility (you can spot it as the small blob beneath the LED flash circle).

Shifting our focus back to the Pixel Watch 2 showcased in the first video, it’s hard not to experience a sense of déjà vu. It looks strikingly similar to the original Pixel Watch. In this case, our hopes are pinned on improvements hidden beneath the surface—primarily, we’re thinking about improved battery life and there are probably going to be more fitness features too.