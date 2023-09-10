SIFC to Introduce Easy Visa Policy for Foreign Businessmen

The Apex Committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Saturday decided to introduce a new easy visa policy for foreign businessmen.

The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high-level government officials. Ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines, and solutions to overcome major challenges, according to a handout issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

After the meeting, in a video message, the premier said that important decisions regarding the new visa regime had been taken today. He said Pakistani embassies would issue visas to businessmen who have a letter from either the host countries or any global business organization. Moreover, invitations from Pakistani chambers and entrepreneurs to foreign business people would also be enough for the issuance of visas.

The second session of the 5th Apex Committee meeting sought input from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information Technology & Telecommunications, National Food Security & Research, and Water Resources for improving business and investment climate in the country.

The committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in the larger interest of the country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding, and market manipulation with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism.

The premier directed the ministries to optimally utilize the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium and long-term policy interventions.

The Army Chief pledged unwavering support of the Pakistan Army to the government’s efforts for the ‘economic revival’ of the country, the handout said.