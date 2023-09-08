SIFC’s Apex Committee Reviews Steps for Improving Business, Investment Environment

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chaired the 5th Apex Committee Meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The meeting was held with a singular focus to improve the overall business and investment environment in the country being imperative for ‘Economic Revival’, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, the Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The concerned ministries presented their plans to overcome the macroeconomic challenges, governance-related impediments, and voids in regulatory mechanisms in a bid to attract both foreign and domestic investment and stimulate economic growth.

The committee deliberated upon various measures to be taken in the short, medium, and long term to reap the envisaged dividends. Various practical steps were approved by the prime minister that will be operationalized as soon as possible.

The prime minister asked the ministries to deliver optimal results irrespective of the time that is available with the interim government and emphasized laying a strong foundation for the future government.