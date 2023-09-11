Cabinet Committee Briefed on KPT Terminal Outsourcing

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) today.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs submitted the summary regarding the out-sourcing of operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal East Wharf at Karachi Port. Secretary Maritime Affairs briefed the meeting on the process of outsourcing of port terminal and earlier decisions of CCoIGCT in this regard.

The CCoIGCT was apprised about the decisions of the then CCoIGCT taken in the earlier meeting of CCoIGCT held on 09-08-2023 which could not be ratified by the then Cabinet due to its dissolution. CCoIGCT agreed after discussion that recommendations of the then CCoIGCT regarding the above-mentioned agenda may be submitted to the current Federal Cabinet for decision/approval.

Minister for Communication, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Minister for Commerce, Industries, & Production Gohjar Ijaz, Minister for Power & Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood, Advisor to PM on Aviation Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Malik, Advisor to PM on Establishment Ahad Cheema, SAPM on Maritime Affairs Vice Admiral (R) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Chairman KPT also attended the meeting.