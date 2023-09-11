Controversial Land Auction in Islamabad Puts CDA in Hot Water

A citizen has accused Islamabad’s Capital Development Authority (CDA) of corruption and incompetence for selling him a controversial piece of land.

Mohammad Rizwan, an ordinary citizen, purchased a 20-kanal plot in the Industrial Area of Rawat in September 2020.

According to the aggrieved citizen, based on the CDA’s brochure, he paid a hefty Rs. 59 crore (Rs. 590 million) for it. However, an on-site inspection revealed that marble factory owners had occupied 8 to 10 kanals of the land, significantly reducing the size of his plot, he added.

To rectify the situation, Rizwan stated that the CDA board held a meeting and decided to grant him possession of only 12 kanals of land.

They also promised to refund him the cost of the unclaimed portion. However, Rizwan’s troubles were not over yet. Member State Afnan Alam allegedly demanded a bribe from him in order to formalize the reduced land allocation through a corrigendum (correction).

The seriousness of the allegations against Alam increased when Rizwan filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Rizwan accused Afnan of not only soliciting a bribe from him but also of having a history of accepting large sums of money and lavish gifts as kickbacks.

Further complicating the matter, Rizwan found out that 3 out of the 11.9 kanals promised to him were tied up in legal disputes, further delaying his claim.

Rizwan has not been granted full possession of the land despite paying a hefty price. Legal documents show that both the marble factory and other parties involved have filed for legal stays.

Rizwan and his associates allege that the CDA deliberately kept them in the dark about the pre-existing litigation related to the plot.