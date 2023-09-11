Karachi Water Tanker Service Gets Digital Tracking

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has implemented a digital system featuring QR codes on 550 registered water tankers. This initiative aims to curb water theft by illegal hydrants.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the chairman of KWSC, announced on Sunday that the primary goal of digitizing the hydrants management cell is to ensure the seamless distribution of chlorinated and purified water through these tankers.

During an inspection of the hydrants management cell at KWSC’s headquarters in Karasaz, he highlighted that the water utility is transitioning to real-time monitoring of water supply from hydrants for the first time.

A spokesperson from KWSC reported that the mayor received a comprehensive briefing from KWSC’s Chief Executive Officer, Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, concerning the hydrants management center.

Barrister Wahab emphasized that the water tanker service aims to offer immediate assistance to the general public.

He explained that the software integrated into the hydrants management center would generate an electronic slip for the public, containing all the relevant information about the tanker. He mentioned that QR codes would enable the swift identification of illegal tankers.

Currently, the city relies on a daily water supply of 570 million gallons from Keenjhar Lake and Hub Dam, despite having seven authorized hydrants and more than 150 illegal ones.

Sources from the water utility indicated that the authorized hydrants supply only 11 to 13 million gallons of water through tankers.