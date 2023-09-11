Man Guns Down Toll Plaza Staff to Evade Toll Tax

A disturbing video showing bullying and brutality has spread rapidly on social media. The incident took place near Karachi yesterday.

A CCTV video captured a middle-aged man in a black Toyota Mark X, registration number BAZ-505 (Sindh Number) bullying and then taking a point-blank shot at a toll plaza staff member.

According to SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao, the incident occurred yesterday, and a case was registered against the assailant.

Warning: The video contains distressful content. Please view it at your own discretion.

انکل کو ٹول پر روکا جانا پسند نہیں آیا، ٹول پلازہ ملازم کو گولی ماردی۔ ایس ایس پی کیماڑی عارف اسلم راؤ کے مطابق یہ واقعہ گزشتہ روزپیش آیا تھا، جس کا مقدمہ درج کر لیا گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/v2fqlk6sT3 — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) September 10, 2023

Peshawar BRT Incident

A senior official from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was arrested by the Peshawar police for shooting and injuring a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) security guard. The incident took place when the official forcefully entered the restricted BRT route.

According to the latest report, Arbab Faisal, a senior joint director at CAA currently stationed in Islamabad, was seen driving his Black Mercedes Benz E-Class on the BRT route.

BRT guards tried to stop him, but the CAA official fired shots, injuring a security guard. Faisal managed to escape initially but was later caught in the Regi area on the outskirts of Peshawar.

A case has been registered against him under section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the East police station. The CAA official appeared before judicial magistrate Dolat Khan’s court on Wednesday. Initially, the court was to issue a physical remand but decided to place him in judicial custody for 14 days in the central prison.

According to social media commenters, such incidents have become a regular occurrence in Karachi. People often display weapons to threaten others in broad daylight. Social media users have expressed concern and called for immediate police intervention.