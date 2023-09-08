After Kia, Peugeot Also Announces Priority Delivery With Price Lock

The automakers are scrambling to stay afloat amid the ongoing economic chaos with numerous carmakers including Kia and Suzuki recently announcing ‘priority delivery’ and ‘price lock’ offers to attract customers.

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has now announced a similar offer for Peugeot. The company is offering immediate delivery and price lock on the purchase of a new Peugeot 2008 Active and Allure variants.

While the delivery time for the SUV is currently unknown, the offer is likely available for a limited time and units only.

Details

Peugeot 2008 is a B-segment SUV that competes with the Kia Stonic, MG ZS, and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that sends 131 horsepower and 220 Newton-meters of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2008 has several modern features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign and speed limit recognition, a 180-degree camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

The SUV starts from Rs. 7.05 million and goes up to Rs. 7.80 million. 2008 is currently in the same category as Toyota Corolla in terms of price.

Despite that, it looks better, performs better, and has more features than its rivals, which makes it a fierce competitor in the mid-to-high-tier car market.