UET Narowal Announces Revised Schedule for Entrance Test

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has unveiled a revised schedule for the entrance test for the Narowal Campus, ushering in a wave of anticipation among prospective students aiming for admission.

According to an official press release issued by UET, the last date for registration for the entrance test has been set for 13 September.

The entrance test itself is scheduled for 17 September, with results slated for release on 22 September. Aspiring students can expect to see the much-anticipated merit list on 3 October.

Following the Engineering College Admission Test (ECAT), successful candidates will have the opportunity to pursue Bachelor of Architecture, BSc Biomedical Engineering, BSc Civil Engineering, BSc Electrical Engineering, and BSc Mechanical Engineering programs at UET Narowal Campus.