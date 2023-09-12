Czech Republic Launches New Visa for Freelancers and Remote Workers

Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, has launched a digital nomad visa as a result of the rising popularity of remote work and freelancing.

This move comes after more than 30 other countries have introduced similar visas in an effort to attract expats and give their economies a significant boost.

Czechia, known for its magnificent castles, cathedrals, rich cultural heritage, and Prague’s reputable nightlife, offers an attractive destination for potential remote workers.

However, it’s crucial to note that this visa initiative is mainly to overcome the country’s shortage of IT professionals.

The move is similar to that of Canada, which also recently launched a digital nomad visa targeted at science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals to address a similar workforce shortage.

Eligibility Criteria for Czechia’s Digital Nomad Visa

Have a STEM-related degree or a minimum of three years of professional experience in the IT sector.

An earnings requirement of at least 1.5 times the Czech average salary, equating to approximately $2,700 per month.

The option of working as a freelancer for a Czech company or being employed by a foreign company with at least 50 employees.

After approval and payment of a fee of approximately $112, the visa will be valid for one year. After that, people can apply for a residence permit.

Interested STEM professionals are encouraged to explore further details regarding the visa application at Czhecia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade’s website.

For individuals not in the STEM sector, it’s noteworthy that other countries, including Croatia, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal, offer digital nomad visas without sector-specific requirements.