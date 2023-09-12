DG LDA Orders One Window Cell to Remove Unnecessary Delays

Commissioner Lahore and Director-General (DG) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has urged the officers of the One Window Cell to expedite their services to eliminate unnecessary delays in processing citizens’ applications. The commissioner made these directives during his recent visit to the LDA One Window Cell.

During his visit, DG Randhawa inspected various counters at the facility, including the Senior Citizen Counter and Overseas Counter, and took the opportunity to speak with citizens about their experiences and challenges in dealing with the One Window Cell.

Notably, the LDA DG actively sought feedback from citizens and welcomed their suggestions for further improving the efficiency of the One Window Cell. In a move aimed at enhancing services to senior citizens aged 75 and above, Commissioner Lahore directed that documents be delivered to their homes, with these services being offered entirely free of charge.

Furthermore, during a meeting focused on the One Window Cell’s performance, the directors of both shifts reported significant improvements in efficiency. Notably, the approval process for private housing schemes’ residential plans has been reduced from 30 days to just three days.