Microsoft’s New Xbox Credit Card Can Collect Points for Getting Free Games

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Mastercard, which is a credit card that generates redeemable points for making everyday purchases. These points can be used to buy games at the Microsoft Xbox Store.

This exclusive credit card will be available to Xbox testers within the US and it will have no annual fee. The card will be issued by Barclays, a British multinational universal bank headquartered in London.

Dave McCarthy, CVP of Xbox player services said:

With the Xbox Mastercard credit card, players can earn card points with everyday purchases to redeem on games and add-ons at xbox.com. The Xbox Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders in the 50 United States beginning on September 21, with availability to all Xbox players in the 50 United States coming in 2024.

The Xbox Mastercard will work independently from Microsoft Rewards, establishing a distinct pool of points earned solely through card transactions. For every $1 spent, users earn one card point, with 1,500 card points being sufficient to claim a $15 gift card, redeemable at Microsoft’s online Xbox store.

Additionally, owners of the Xbox Mastercard can garner five points for each $1 spent on eligible products from the online Microsoft Store, three points for every $1 spent on streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus, and three points for each $1 spent on delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

Cardholders will enjoy a bonus of 5,000 points, equivalent to a $50 value, upon making their initial card purchase. Additionally, new Game Pass members will receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you are already a Game Pass member, these three months can be gifted to friends or family.