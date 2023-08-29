Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Will Let You Play as Lara Croft

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II/Warzone 2.0 is about to get a massive update called Season 5 “Reloaded”, which will bring your usual assortment of new content such as maps, weapons, and more, but there’s another thing that takes the spotlight.

The Season 5 Reloaded update will let Tomb Raider fans play as their favorite dual pistol-wielding badass, Lara Croft. The new operator bundle for Lara will feature the Tomb Raider protagonist in her classic teal tank top and you will also get her iconic Mach-5 pistol combo. Make sure to have Akimbo unlocked to complete the look.

Whoever designed this operator skin did a good job as Lara Croft not only looks like herself but somehow a true Call of Duty character at the same time.

The Tomb Raider Bundle will also include her ice axe from the reboot games, a “Mythic Defender” SMG, a finishing move unique to Lara, a vehicle skin called “Tomb Buggy”, a loading screen, a sticker, and an emblem.

ALSO READ Qualcomm Launches New Gaming Handheld Processors With Up to 2x Performance Boost

Other than Lara, the Mace operator is also returning to the game as well as a skin based on the rapper 21 Savage.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are playable on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4/5. For those unaware, Warzone 2.0 is completely free for everyone to play. It includes Battle Royale and a few other game modes such as Plunder, Warzone Ranked, Resurgence, Mini BR, and more.

ALSO READ AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT Launched for 2K Gaming At $459

The Season 5 Reloaded update drops on August 30.