Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Will Let You Play as Lara Croft

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 29, 2023 | 12:52 pm

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II/Warzone 2.0 is about to get a massive update called Season 5 “Reloaded”, which will bring your usual assortment of new content such as maps, weapons, and more, but there’s another thing that takes the spotlight.

The Season 5 Reloaded update will let Tomb Raider fans play as their favorite dual pistol-wielding badass, Lara Croft. The new operator bundle for Lara will feature the Tomb Raider protagonist in her classic teal tank top and you will also get her iconic Mach-5 pistol combo. Make sure to have Akimbo unlocked to complete the look.

Whoever designed this operator skin did a good job as Lara Croft not only looks like herself but somehow a true Call of Duty character at the same time.

The Tomb Raider Bundle will also include her ice axe from the reboot games, a “Mythic Defender” SMG, a finishing move unique to Lara, a vehicle skin called “Tomb Buggy”, a loading screen, a sticker, and an emblem.

Other than Lara, the Mace operator is also returning to the game as well as a skin based on the rapper 21 Savage.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are playable on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4/5. For those unaware, Warzone 2.0 is completely free for everyone to play. It includes Battle Royale and a few other game modes such as Plunder, Warzone Ranked, Resurgence, Mini BR, and more.

The Season 5 Reloaded update drops on August 30.

Aasil Ahmed

