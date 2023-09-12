SIFC Seeks 5-Year Plan To Develop Water Resources

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has issued directives to the Ministry of Water Resources to devise a comprehensive five-year plan in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives for the development of water resources, particularly aimed at supporting the agriculture sector.

A detailed and extensive overview of investment prospects in various sectors was provided at the SIFC meeting. A thorough presentation was made on the Green Pakistan Initiative, according to a report by Business Recorder.

Launched on July 10, 2023, the Green Pakistan Initiative places a strong emphasis on large-scale farming in Bahawalpur. Additionally, the initiative involves the installation of tube wells to transform Cholistan into a fertile and green region.

The initiative aims to create a one-stop solution for agricultural needs. During the discussion, attention was drawn to the challenges related to seed registration, with over 3,000 companies operating in Pakistan compared to approximately 750 in the United States.

The meeting also highlighted the prospective benefits of the Land Information Management System (LIMS) and land allocation for palm cultivation. It was underscored that the leveling of land, the establishment of transmission lines, and the expansion of the rural road network would not only benefit small-scale farmers but also contribute to increased exports.

SIFC was also apprised of the current export volumes, with Saudi Arabia importing 1 percent, UAE 3 percent, and China 2 percent of food items from Pakistan.

The meeting emphasized that these low export volumes could be substantially increased. However, this would necessitate efficient management of floodwater and excess rainwater, as well as the transformation of wastelands across the country into arable land. Collaboration with a Spanish company has already commenced in the irrigation sector to address these challenges.

Improvements in shrimp farming in saline water and cage farming were identified as measures that could yield higher returns and create approximately 3 million employment opportunities for small-scale farmers, ultimately leading to increased exports. The Chairperson of the meeting applauded these initiatives and underscored the importance of incorporating them into the national agenda.