Punjab Govt to Buy Sugar from Millers at Rs. 140 Per Kg

By M. Bilal Farooq | Published Sep 11, 2023 | 3:18 pm

Punjab’s sugar mills will supply sugar to the government at a rate of Rs. 140/kg with the aim of making it available to the public through special centres, model bazaars, and Sunday bazaar stalls.

This decision materialized during a meeting convened between the Chief Minister of Punjab and representatives of the sugar mill owners.

A delegation representing the sugar mill owners engaged in discussions with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, culminating in an agreement to provide sugar to the Punjab government at a price of Rs. 140/kg.

The chief minister elaborated on the government’s plan to distribute sugar through designated outlets including special centres, model bazaars, and specific stalls within Sunday bazaars. He underscored the government’s commitment to alleviating the challenges faced by the people, who stand to directly benefit from this reduction in sugar prices.

The meeting also resulted in the decision to commence the crushing season from October 28. The delegation representing the sugar mill owners emphasized the presence of a surplus sugar stock in Punjab.

 

M. Bilal Farooq

Business Journalist covering Agriculture, Climate, Tech and Startups

>