Islamabad Police Uses Safe City Cameras to Go After Students Who Bunk School

In a bid to ensure the welfare and education of Islamabad’s youth, the Safe City Command and Control Center has officially launched the “go to school” campaign, as per a tweet from the official Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police page on X (formerly Twitter). This initiative comes as part of the ongoing efforts to prioritize the education and safety of the city’s children.

The campaign’s first major action involved the utilization of the Safe City surveillance cameras. Over twenty children, who were found absent from school and college, were identified while loitering in entertainment areas, markets, and various suburbs of the city.

سیف سٹی کمانڈ اینڈ کنٹرول سنٹر نے سکول چلو مہم کا باقاعدہ آغاز کردیا۔ بیس سے زائد بچے جو سکول و کالج سے غیر حاضر ہوکر تفریحی مقامات، بازاروں اور دیگر مضافات پر بیٹھے تھے ان کو سیف سٹی کیمرہ جات سے نگرانی کر کے تھانہ جات شفٹ کر کے والدین کے حوالے کیا گیا۔ طلباء ملک و قوم کا… pic.twitter.com/a3j8yrgrhn — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 13, 2023

Swift action was taken as these minors were monitored, and they were promptly escorted to nearby police stations. There, they were reunited with their parents, ensuring their safety and well-being.

The Islamabad Capital Police, led by CPO Safe City/Traffic, reiterated their commitment to the future of the nation, emphasizing that students are the country’s most valuable asset. This campaign signifies their dedication to providing every child with the opportunity for a bright and prosperous future.