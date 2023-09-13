Price of Gold Increases by Almost Rs. 10,000 Per Tola in Two Days

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a major increase for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to close at Rs. 219,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) jumped by Rs. 4,000 per tola to Rs. 219,000 while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs. 4,030 to close at Rs. 188,615.

Last week, the price of gold registered the highest-ever weekly decline, going down by Rs. 27,800 per tola. The price of gold posted an increase of Rs. 2,600 per tola on the opening day of the current week. However, on Tuesday, the price of gold increased by Rs. 5,600 per tola. Today’s increase takes the two-day increase in the price of gold to Rs. 9,600 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,912.86 per ounce by 1305 GMT, while the US gold futures were also steady at $1,935.40 per ounce.