Price of Gold Increases by Almost Rs. 10,000 Per Tola in Two Days

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 9:05 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a major increase for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to close at Rs. 219,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) jumped by Rs. 4,000 per tola to Rs. 219,000 while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs. 4,030 to close at Rs. 188,615.

ALSO READ

Last week, the price of gold registered the highest-ever weekly decline, going down by Rs. 27,800 per tola. The price of gold posted an increase of Rs. 2,600 per tola on the opening day of the current week. However, on Tuesday, the price of gold increased by Rs. 5,600 per tola. Today’s increase takes the two-day increase in the price of gold to Rs. 9,600 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,912.86 per ounce by 1305 GMT, while the US gold futures were also steady at $1,935.40 per ounce.

ProPK Staff

lens

Gohar Rasheed and Amna Ilyas Pair Up For The First Time For Zee5 Webseries
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Bahawalpur Teases Major Announcement, Fuelling Speculation Among Investors and Residents
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>