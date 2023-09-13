Punjab Govt To Use Drones, Helicopteres to Spray Cotton Against Whitefly

Whitefly pest invasion is threatening Punjab’s cotton harvest, upsetting farmers and agricultural authorities alike.

Despite initially favorable weather circumstances, the rapid increase in whiteflies has sparked concerns about a possible steep decline in crop output per acre, thereby jeopardizing the year’s lint production targets.

The regions most severely affected include Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, where reports indicate a significant reduction in cotton arrivals at local markets and ginning factories.

Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has dispatched Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo and other high-ranking officials to inspect the situation in the afflicted districts. Additionally, assistance from the military, including helicopters and drones for pesticide spraying, has been requested and approved.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq expressed his concern over the attack, noting that it began approximately two weeks ago and is already affecting plant growth due to leaf blackening.

He emphasized that this pest invasion could not only hamper domestic cotton production but also compromise the quality of the crop, potentially leading to increased cotton imports and straining foreign exchange reserves.

Haq raised the issue of the Meteorological Department’s role in forecasting weather-related challenges in the agriculture sector. He pointed out that, globally, meteorological departments have upgraded their equipment to provide timely and accurate weather forecasts, crucial for protecting crops and the environment from adverse effects caused by rapidly changing climates.

While the federal and provincial governments had declared 2023-24 as the cotton year and anticipated a record production of 10 million bales of cotton, the unexpected whitefly invasion casts doubt on the achievement of this target. The Federal Committee on Agriculture had set a domestic cotton production goal of 12.7 million bales for the year, which now appears increasingly unlikely to be met.