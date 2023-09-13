Russia May Soon Launch Visa-Free Entry for Several Muslim Countries

Russia is considering dropping visa requirements for citizens of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Malaysia, and several other countries, according to a recent report from the Russian news agency, TASS.

During the Eastern Economic Forum, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrey Rudenko, stated that Russia is ready to ease visa rules for some Asian countries.

As per him, they already have successful visa agreements with many Asian nations and are now aiming to further expand them.

Earlier this year, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister had said that Moscow was in the process of forming visa-free travel agreements with 11 countries, which include Malaysia, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Also, a statement from Russia’s Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, underscored the country’s interest in facilitating visa-free travel.

As reported by the Kuwait News Agency, Reshetnikov stated that they are considering visa-free entry, especially for Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian countries.

He further added that they are eager to attract wealthy tourists from countries such as Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.