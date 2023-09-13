Ufone 4G Offers Free Calls to Earthquake-Hit Morocco

Pakistani telecommunication company, Ufone 4G, offers free calls to Morocco in its aim to help people connect with their loved ones in the wake of a recent earthquake. Large-scale casualties and mass displacements have been reported from the North African country, which also hosts a significant number of Pakistani diaspora.

An extension of Ufone 4G’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, this initiative aims at connecting families with their loved ones currently visiting or based in Morocco. In view of the profound distress the Pakistani diaspora and their families back home may experience during such a calamity, Ufone 4G is launching a 7-day call package that includes a generous allocation of 30 minutes of free International Direct Dialing (IDD) calls.

The package can be subscribed by dialing code *2255#. The facility remains valid for an entire month, providing ample time for affected individuals and their families to reach out, and find strength and solace in the comforting voices of one another.

The initiative signifies the company’s ever-present support and solidarity with the affected people. It also underpins Ufone 4G unwavering commitment to its mission of keeping people connected, especially in these challenging times, even beyond international borders.

Ufone 4G being part of PTCL Group has always stood at the forefront of leveraging technology to bring people closer through its CSR program to make a positive impact on society.