Xiaomi Copies Premium Electric Car’s Design

Xiaomi is planning to expand its automotive product line. The company, famed for its smartphones, is planning to launch an electric vehicle (EV) soon. A confidential document showed this EV will likely be dubbed MS11.

Also, recent spy pictures revealed MS11’s trunk design, which resembles the Lucid Air EV. Tech enthusiasts have pointed out that the design is also similar to the case of Xiaomi’s Buds 4 Pro earphones.

The photos show a huge trunk opening, a flat floor, and several tie-down points to secure the cargo. The trunk lid looks to be glass, giving the vehicle a premium look.

In addition to the trunk, spy shots showcase a wide grille and swept-back headlamps that give the front end an aerodynamic flair. A full-width taillight and sloping roofline provide style to the back.

Xiaomi has not announced the launch date yet. According to spy photographs and other claims, it will be a luxury car that competes with Tesla and other automakers. The car will be powered by a 101 kWh battery pack with an 800-km range on full charge.

The MS 11 may also have advanced driver-assistance capabilities. Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing said that the car is ahead of schedule. Mass production is scheduled for the first half of 2024.