All-New Honda CG125 Gets 77 Improvements and New Sticker

Atlas Honda has launched the ‘all-new’ 2024 CG125. On the surface, the only change in the latest model is the new sticker design.

To emphasize that this ancient bike is, in fact, brand new, the company has gone through the trouble of mentioning “77 improvements” in the new model. The changes include:

Increased compression ratio

Upgraded carburetor design with better airflow

Upgraded pistons

Refreshed crank-shaft assembly

Redesigned head and cylinder

Revised combustion chamber design

New gear-oil pump drive

New gear timing drive

Reinforced engine mounting points

On the surface, these changes imply that the reliability and performance of the new model will be slightly better. However, they don’t really mean anything and will not result in any meaningful differences between the old and new model. Don’t be fooled.

Honda has upgraded the ‘Special Edition’ model to ‘Gold Edition’. The refresh include:

Speedometer with black and gold color scheme

Gold front emblem

Refreshed seat stitching pattern

Black and gold sticker

Gold side and exhaust cover

Clear white blinkers

The company has not increased the prices of its bikes for a while, which means CG125 standard and SE cost Rs. 234,900 and Rs. 282,900 respectively.

Atlas Honda has been in Pakistan for several decades and is the biggest bike manufacturer by production and sales volume. Despite that, the company sells bare-bones museum pieces to this day.

Atlas Honda has been announcing multiple price hikes, even though it claims that its bike manufacturing is 90% localized. Despite that, the demand for its bikes remains strong due to a lack of choice for buyers.