Caretaker PM Directs Cabinet Members to Prepare 6 Month Working Plans for Ministries

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed all cabinet members to prepare three to six months’ working plans for their respective ministries.

Sources told ProPakistani that the PM office has communicated to all caretaker cabinet members to prepare working plans for their ministries.

Every ministry or division is bound to submit a working plan to the PM secretariat and after reviewing the plan, the prime minister will get briefings from relevant federal ministers, advisors, or special assistants.

With the inclusion of Fawad Hasan Fawad in the caretaker setup, the caretaker cabinet’s size has reached 26. Including Fawad, the cabinet has 18 federal ministers, three advisers to the prime minister, and five special assistants to the prime minister.