POCO’s Latest Innovation for GEN-Z: Introducing the POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO, a popular technology brand among the young generation of tech enthusiasts, introduces a new smartphone for entertainment-loving Gen-Z users looking for a new and different phone. Celebrating five years of the POCO, the POCO X5 Pro 5G is an important milestone device for the brand and comes packed with new and exciting functions that will delight the world’s techies.

The POCO X5 Pro’s stand-out features include upgraded camera functions, faster processing speeds, and an incredible display.

POCO X5 Pro 5G supports more than 5.5 hours of 4K shooting with its 5000mAh battery, an undeniable plus for video creators who are always on the go. Now, they can keep streaming or shooting all day and never worry about losing power. And with 67W turbocharging, a simple coffee break is all you need to quickly boost the battery level up to 30% charge in just 7 minutes.

Market Availability

POCO X5 Pro 5G will come in three colours: Yellow, Blue, and Black. It is now available online at ​​the Poco and Daraz.

Currently, there is only one variant available.

8GB+256GB: 109,999 PKR

Device Specifications