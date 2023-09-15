ICC World Cup 2023 to Livestream for Free in Pakistan on Daraz, Tamasha, and myco

Cricket fever in Pakistan is all set to reach unprecedented heights this year with an exciting announcement from Daraz, Tamasha, and myco. In an unprecedented move, these leading digital platforms have come together to offer cricket enthusiasts across Pakistan free access to the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023.

Scheduled to commence on October 5 and culminate on November 19, the tournament promises to be an exhilarating cricketing event. Thanks to this partnership, fans all over Pakistan can now enjoy every moment of the World Cup through live and exclusive streaming, without any cost.

Digital streaming is now becoming the premier media platform for cricket viewership in Pakistan, especially for ODIs, as users find it increasingly difficult to stay glued to their TV screen for up to 9 hours, particularly during office hours and long commutes. 60% of match air time is now being watched on mobile screens, hence advertisers are also switching their ad spend to digital streaming.

Daraz has been airing the World Cup since 2021. In 2022, Daraz partnered with Tamasha, and now in 2023 there is a unique and exciting set of options through which users can watch the World Cup on Daraz, Tamasha, and a new entrant in Pakistan, myco, which is a MENA based watch&earn platform

“There is a powerful shift happening from big flat screens to small handy ones. We want to democratize cricket viewership in Pakistan so that everyone anywhere can watch cricket. Cricket unites our nation and this is our attempt to get closer to Pakistanis on top of the 27 million monthly active users we have, so they can watch and shop with convenience.” Mohammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Pakistan.

“Be it for marquee cricket tournaments like Asia Cup 2023, HBL PSL 2023, Pakistan bilateral series or local leagues, Tamasha and cricket always go hand in hand. With ICC World Cup 2023, Tamasha is geared up to bring the cricket action on mobile screens, whether at home, office, or on the go.

Furthermore, users can access 70+ Live TV channels instantly, watch entertaining movies, and enjoy Tamasha Originals exclusively available to Tamasha users only. World Cup hai tou lagega Tamasha” Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz.

“Having successfully streamed multiple mainstream live sports tournaments in the MENA region and other global markets, we are thrilled to enter Pakistan by securing the rights to stream the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on myco and to bring our disruptive “watch & earn” streaming model to Pakistani audiences.

We are thankful to Daraz and Tamasha for being driving forces in this space and collectively we aim to ignite a new era of digital sports streaming in Pakistan.” – Umair Masoom, Founder & Managing Director, myco.