PM Kakar Forms Committee to Resolve Housing Issues of Govt Employees

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has constituted a steering committee to oversee housing-related issues of federal government employees.

The committee, comprising Federal Secretaries, will oversee the projects being undertaken by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation.

Both organizations are undertaking projects that are marred with significant delays due to which federal government employees are not being facilitated concerning their housing entitlements in a timely and effective manner.

The committee will hold its meeting on a monthly basis, whereby the Secretary of Housing and Works as well as both the FGEHA Director General and PHA Foundation Managing Directors would brief regarding the updated status of the ongoing projects being undertaken by both entities.

Both authorities will seek the committee’s advice to materialize entitlements of in-service and retired employees of the federal government.