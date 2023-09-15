University of Health Sciences Introduces a New Course

In a groundbreaking move aimed at spearheading global clinical research standards, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has unveiled an ambitious plan that promises to shape the future of medical research for research supervisors and postgraduate students alike.

During the 193rd meeting of the UHS Advanced Studies and Research Board, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, UHS introduced the International Conference on Harmonisation – Good Clinical Practice (ICH-GCP) course. This initiative offers research supervisors and postgraduate students at UHS access to internationally recognized standards, setting a new benchmark not only within the institution but also for the wider medical research community.

Good Clinical Practice (GCP) provides essential principles to ensure research participant safety and data integrity. This course equips researchers with practical GCP knowledge, targeting all involved in clinical research. A pivotal step accompanies this announcement, as online GCP knowledge tests will become mandatory for supervisors overseeing programs such as MS, MD, MDS, MPhil, and PhD, ensuring they meet the highest standards in clinical research.

What sets this initiative apart is UHS’s commitment to covering the certification expenses, facilitating a smooth transition to these new global standards. Moreover, this move aligns UHS with international best practices, mirroring requirements in many countries for clinical trial personnel.

Dr. Isaac John, a distinguished British scientist and member of the UHS Research and Development Advisory Committee, meticulously crafted the ICH-GCP course. Its primary goal is to elevate the quality and rigor of clinical research activities at UHS, ultimately setting new global benchmarks in the field.

With the Medical Education Department now tasked with registration processes, UHS’s pioneering move promises a brighter, safer, and more robust future for medical research not only within the institution but worldwide.