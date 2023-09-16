FIA and Greek Police Sign Agreement to Combat Human Trafficking

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 16, 2023 | 3:03 pm

In a historic move towards the fight against Human Trafficking & Migrant Smuggling, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan and the Greek Police have solidified their commitment through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under the leadership of the Director-General of FIA, this MoU represents a pivotal milestone against human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

This strategic partnership aims to facilitate the exchange of crucial information, strengthen mutual support in criminal investigations, and promote capacity-building initiatives.

This agreement underscores the need for both organizations to collaborate for their shared mission to combat transnational crimes and hold wrongdoers accountable. By uniting their resources and expertise, FIA and the Hellenic Police are poised to make significant strides in curbing these illicit activities that endanger lives and exploit vulnerable individuals.

