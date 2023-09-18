Gilgit Baltistan Requests Federal Govt to Restore 4G [Updated]

Update: The federal government has restored 4G services in Gilgit Baltistan.

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has requested the federal government to restore 4G Internet cellular services in the region.

Additional Secretary Gilgit Baltistan has written a letter to the Federal Secretary Interior in which he has been asked to restore Internet services in GB with immediate effect in the greater public interest.

In the letter, the Home Department of Gilgit Baltistan said that due to numerous interventions by the government, the security situation in Gilgit-Baltistan has returned to normalcy. The general public at large and individuals related to tech business are facing difficulties in Gilgit-Baltistan due to the blockage of the internet.

In the letter, the home department stated that after analyzing the current security situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, the GB government has decided to restore the 4G/5G Internet cellular services in the region. The home department has asked the Ministry of Interior to approach the PTA for the restoration of 4G/5G Internet cellular services in Gilgit-Baltistan with immediate effect.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on the directions of the Federal Government had downgraded Internet service in Gilgit-Baltistan on 5th September 2023 over the law and order situation in the region.

Pertinently, internet service in Gilgit-Baltistan has been down for the last two weeks in the region.