Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Villagers Are Using Electricity for Just Rs. 200 Per Month

Brashmanal, a remote village in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is offering uninterrupted electricity at a nominal fee of Rs. 200 per month to its residents.

The credit for this affordable initiative goes to Shaukat Hussain, a 30-year-old local. He ingeniously set up a hydroelectric power plant with an investment of Rs. 100,000 in his village.

Despite its remote location and lack of certain basic amenities, the village has managed to sidestep the power woes that plague much of the country.

The residents of Brashmanal are unconcerned even though they are not connected to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) grid.

One local, as quoted by the News said, “Even though our village is isolated, we have successfully replaced the darkness with bright lights. It is both affordable and reliable, costing only Rs. 200 per month.”

ALSO READ Govt Decides to Regulate Precious Gems and Jewelry Sector

The revenue generated from each of the 100 households is used to maintain the plant’s machinery. Hussain explained, “We started this project to help our villagers save money on electricity. Providing it for free is not feasible due to maintenance costs.”

The hydroelectric plant also provides power to a mill that produces flour, further benefiting the community.

Hussain is hopeful that more such mini hydroelectric plants can be developed with government support.