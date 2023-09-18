KP Caretaker Govt Stops Rs. 800 Million Funding of BRT Peshawar

The provincial caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has declined to approve the request made by the Transport Department for the disbursement of a delayed Rs. 800 million for the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar.

A national daily has reported that the BRT is customarily allotted Rs. 400 million each month by the provincial government, but the funds designated for May and June remain outstanding.

TransPeshawar spokesperson, Saddaf Kamil, while speaking on the development said that the Transport Department has communicated with the pertinent departments regarding the lagging amount.

However, following the two months in question, the government has resumed its regular disbursement schedule, Saddaf Kamil informed.

Another BRT representative shared that the Transport Department has liaised with the finance department, urging the release of the Rs. 800 million to settle the dues with contractors.

This correspondence was formalized with an official letter from the Transport Department to the provincial finance department, seeking prompt attention to the matter.