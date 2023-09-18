UAE Announces Public Holiday on 29 September

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 18, 2023 | 2:01 pm

UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Friday, 29 September 2023, will be a public holiday for federal government employees in honor of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

Based on the announcement, government workers will get a three-day weekend and return to their offices on Monday, 2 October 2023.

The UAE Cabinet has granted the same number of leaves to workers in both the private and public sectors, so private sector employees will also have Friday off.

For those who are unfamiliar, this special day is known as Milad-un-Nabi. Muslims all over the world celebrate it on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al-Awwal. 

It is a significant day that commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and holds spiritual importance in the Islamic world.

It is also worth mentioning here that UAE’s National Day break will occur on 2 and 3 December (Saturday and Sunday), which means that the 12 Rabi Al-Awwal holiday will be the last long weekend for UAE residents this year.

>