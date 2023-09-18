NADRA Launches National ID System in Somalia

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, inaugurated the Somalia National ID on 16 September 2023, during the first National ID conference held by NIRA Somalia in Mogadishu.

The mega event held on International Identity Day was attended by Somalia’s development partners including Pakistan, EU, World Bank Group, UK, USA, Gulf Countries, ID4Africa, diplomats, and UN agencies.

ALSO READ Over 90,000 Pakistanis Left the Country in August in Search of Jobs Abroad

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister of Somalia extended his profound gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and NADRA for their invaluable support in implementing the Somali National ID system. He also appreciated their generous assistance in capacity building for NIRA Somalia.

Other dignitaries including UN Special Representative of Secretary General Somalia, Catriona Laing, and British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, former HMG’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan appreciated NADRA’s robust systems.

They congratulated the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Somalia on this successful accomplishment for Somalia. The project is part of a multi-million-dollar grant extended by the Government of Pakistan to the brotherly nation of Somalia.

The delivery of National ID enables NIRA and the Ministry of Interior Somalia to implement its mandate in enhancing the country’s governance, security, and socio-economic development by providing citizens of Somalia with a secure and universally recognized form of identification.

The President of Somalia, Hassan M. Sheikh, also extended his deep gratitude to the Government of Pakistan while being enrolled for his National ID amongst other dignitaries of the Somalian Government who were also enrolled in the National ID system as part of the registration drive.

The SNIDS shall facilitate more efficient public service delivery, including social welfare programs, healthcare services, and electoral processes, leading to improved governance.

This system has the potential to streamline the distribution of humanitarian aid, ensuring it reaches those who need it most promptly. The identity system shall also promote financial inclusion in Somalia by enabling citizens to access banking and financial services easily, fostering economic growth.

Chairman NADRA, Asad Rehman Gilani, while sending his message to his counterpart in Somalia said, “NADRA takes immense pride in the successful execution and launch of Somalia’s National Identification System, a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. This achievement reinforces Pakistan’s vision for a more secure and prosperous Somalia, where every citizen has access to reliable identification.”

He added, “The National ID System will not only bolster security but also pave the way for inclusive development, financial empowerment, and improved governance. It is a shining example of NADRA’s commitment to excellence and our dedication to our global partners.”

Gilani said that the delivery of Somalia’s National ID complimented the Government of Pakistan’s ‘Look Africa’ policy where NADRA had been playing a pivotal role in providing secure identity and passport solutions under the transfer of technology to various governments in Africa including Kenya, Sudan, and Nigeria that held the largest ID database of over 100 million identities in Africa.