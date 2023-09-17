PIA Clears Employees’ Salaries After Securing Rs. 17 Billion Bank Loan

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 17, 2023 | 2:23 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has paid the salaries of employees after securing a bank loan of Rs. 17 billion.

According to a report in Dawn, the administrative matters of the national flag carrier are also running smoothly after it managed to secure a bank loan.

ALSO READ

Quoting PIA’s spokesperson, the report said that after securing the loan, the airline was able to pay salaries of employees and the flight operations are now running smoothly.

With the funds in place, the airline will also make payments to fuel companies and spare parts will be purchased for the repair and maintenance of the aircraft.

The report further highlighted that apart from the payment of salaries to employees, the payments of leased aircraft have also resumed.

PIA’s liabilities have hit Rs. 743 billion or $2.5 billion, which exceeds its total assets by five times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

ProPK Staff

lens

Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Calls It Quit After 27 Years Of Marriage
Read more in lens

proproperty

29 Years On: 17,000 KP Gov’t Employees Still Dream of Their Own Homes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>