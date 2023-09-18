Pakistani Startup Bookme Successfully Conducts Asia Cup Tournament in Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The latest edition of Asia Cup has been nothing less than a roller coaster for all teams competing and their fans. Where new heroes emerged, others showed why they are considered some of the biggest names in the cricketing world. With all that intense cricketing action taking place, the role of behind the scenes heroes of Bookme in creating a seamless experience for spectators deserves all the praise.

So, here we delve into how Bookme.pk in collaboration with PCB, SLC, and ACC has made this cricket fiesta one worth watching every match in the stadium. This was the first time that all the tickets for Asia Cup were exclusively sold and on-ground operations were managed by a Pakistani company. Stakes were high and pressure was on but team Bookme prevailed against all challenges.

Bookme is a Pakistani e-ticketing platform known for digitizing tickets and bookings in travel, hotels, tours, and events with a customer base of over 10 million.

After taking on the responsibility of the official partner of Pakistan Cricket Board, the company has successfully managed multiple editions of Pakistan Super League and international series hosted in Pakistan, and now an Asia Cup tournament.

The Asia Cup was the biggest challenge yet for Bookme as this grand tournament was jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Matches were to be played on four different venues simultaneously making the operations even more challenging. But the company lived up to its reputation as one of the best in business from issuing tickets to on-ground management on match days.

Bookme team worked tirelessly to manage both Pakistan and Sri Lanka legs of the tournament simultaneously. But a full-house at multiple matches on Pakistani and Sri Lankan venues and numbers reaching up to 30K spectators per game without any inconvenience for the fans is a testament to how amazingly things were taken care of. The overwhelming number of international spectators is another metric that proves the effective performance of the teams active behind the scenes.

On this occasion, Bookme’s CEO, Faizan Aslam, said: “It was a big honor to work with the supportive management of Asian Cricket Council, Sri Lanka Cricket, and Pakistan Cricket Board and we are very glad to say that this tournament was a success and the crowd enjoyed it. It makes us proud that this all-important tournament was handled by a Pakistani start up”.