Huawei Connect 2023 Set to Begin Tomorrow in China

Huawei Connect 2023, the highly anticipated technology extravaganza of the year, is gearing up to command the spotlight from September 20 to 22 at the prestigious Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Shanghai Expo Center.

Under the banner of “Accelerate Intelligence,” this event is poised to be a game-changer, assembling over 100 keynotes, summits, and sessions that delve deep into the ever-evolving realm of AI, networks, and cloud technologies.

In an era marked by the rapid expansion of technological boundaries, Huawei Connect 2023 is committed to providing an all-encompassing view of how businesses, industries, and ecosystems are adapting to these transformative shifts. With a keen focus on both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, this event is set to chart a daring new course for the future.

Renowned as the platform where Huawei unveils its latest cutting-edge products and solutions, Huawei Connect serves as a catalyst for discussions on industry best practices and explores the avenues leading to mutual success.

Attendees will enjoy an exceptional opportunity to engage with Huawei’s partners, customers, and industry luminaries, delving into the trajectory of intelligent technology, its boundless potential, and strategies for its seamless integration into diverse industrial scenarios.

The lineup of speakers is nothing short of impressive, featuring some of the most influential figures in the tech industry. Among them are Sabrina Meng, Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman, and CFO of Huawei; David Wang, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure; Zhang Ping’an, Executive Director of the Board and CEO of Huawei Cloud; Yang Chaobin, Director of the Board and President of ICT Products & Solutions; Peng Song, President of ICT Strategy & Marketing; Seaway Zhang, President of Computing Product Line; Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud; Dang Wenshuan, Chief Strategy Architect; and Kang Ning, President of Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem. These esteemed speakers are poised to share their invaluable insights and expertise, offering a glimpse into the latest developments in the tech world and the transformative potential of intelligent technology.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s IT Exports Increase Marginally in August

In an era where AI, networks, and cloud technologies are converging to reshape lives and work, Huawei Connect 2023 stands as a pivotal event destined to reshape industries and redefine business models.

This event underscores Huawei’s unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration, as it continues to work hand in hand with partners to seize the unparalleled opportunities on the horizon. As industries evolve, the horizon of possibilities has never been more exhilarating, and Huawei remains at the forefront.