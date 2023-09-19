Live easy’ with easypaisa: Redefining Financial Empowerment

In its ongoing commitment to providing convenience and reliability to millions of Pakistanis, easypaisa, the country’s leading digital financial services platform has launched ‘Live easy’, a unique campaign that aims to showcase easypaisa’s diverse use cases that bring ease and convenience into everyday lives of users and simplify financial matters.

The ‘Live easy’ campaign invites easypaisa users to embrace a cashless, hassle-free and easy-going lifestyle while enjoying more free time. By offering more than 250+ use cases that include payments & savings, lending, platform services and a whole lot more, the platform gives customers the precious gift of time – time they can spend however they choose while enjoying financial freedom. With over 12 million active monthly users and counting, easypaisa has truly become the people’s choice.

Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications added: “This campaign revolves around showcasing how easypaisa seamlessly integrates into people’s lives, creating a world where individuals enjoy more free time thanks to easypaisa’s effortless handling of their financial requirements.

Introducing the tagline ‘live easy’ to the brand reflects our commitment to becoming an integral part of our customers’ everyday lives, emphasizing convenience and a stress-free experience. This tagline aims to shape how we are perceived and the relationship we build with our customers”

The ‘Live easy’ campaign leverages various media channels to reach a wide audience and focuses on highlighting the advantages and features that set easypaisa apart from competitors, solidifying its dominance as a one-window platform.

easypaisa continues to prioritize ease of access and security, which has allowed it to capture a formidable share of Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape. The platform’s extensive network of agents, merchants, and customers, combined with its commitment to seamless and secure transactions, positions it as a trusted partner for consumers and businesses alike.

As Pakistan’s digital banking market continues to grow, particularly in urban areas, easypaisa remains dedicated to innovation, introducing new use cases, features, packages, and discounts while ensuring the highest level of security and ease of conducting financial transactions reducing the need to physically visit a bank branch.