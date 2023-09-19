Vivo Y17s Launched With 50MP Camera and 5,000 mAh Battery for Cheap

Vivo discreetly introduced the Y17s smartphone in Singapore, presenting it as a budget-friendly device with rather basic specifications. It remains uncertain whether this handset will become available outside of Singapore, but there is a good chance it will.

The Vivo Y17s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 720p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Despite the seemingly modest specs, vivo boasts an impressive 840 nits of peak brightness, ensuring comfortable outdoor visibility even on bright, sunny days.

In terms of memory options, there is only one choice: 6 GB of RAM paired with 128 GB of internal storage. However, users can expand storage capacity using the microSD card slot.

ALSO READ Vivo V29e Launched With Curved AMOLED Screen and Color Changing Back

In terms of its camera setup, the device is equipped with a 50MP f/1.8 rear camera along with a 2MP depth sensor, while the selfie camera features an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Powering the entire hardware is a 5,000 mAh battery, though it supports a relatively slow 15W charging speed. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, layered over Android 13. Additionally, it comes with IP54 certification, providing protection against splashes and dust.

The device is currently available for purchase in Singapore at a price of $146 (converted) and is offered in Glitter Purple and Forest Green color options. It is expected to expand its availability to other Asian countries, with Singapore serving as its initial launch market.

Vivo Y17s Specifications