Vivo V29e Launched With Curved AMOLED Screen and Color Changing Back

As promised, Vivo has launched its latest handset in the V series dubbed the V29e, starting from India. The phone has notable specifications, but it stands out for its dual-tone design, color-changing back, and curved screen, which is rare among mid-rangers.

Design and Display

The display is a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. As shown in the image above, the phone can change colors from red to black under sunlight, or any other source of UV light.

Internals and Software

The internals are powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 695 SoC which is paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB to 256 GB storage and you can expand it further through a microSD card.

ALSO READ Vivo Pad Air Launched With 144Hz LCD and Snapdragon 870 for $247

As for software, you get Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

Cameras

The camera setup is rather simple since there are only two sensors in the back – a 64MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide unit. You can capture up to 4K footage at 30 FPS and 1080p clips are also limited to 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is a high-resolution 50MP snapper residing inside a small punch-hole cutout.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard that is capable of 44W wired charging.

ALSO READ Vivo Y77t Launched With 120Hz Display and 44W Charging for $190

Vivo V29e has a starting price of $327 in India and it will be available in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue color options.

Vivo V29e Specifications