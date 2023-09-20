Dubai International Airport Tops Regional Rankings for Connectivity

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been awarded the title of “Best Connected Airport in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East” by the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

The Middle East’s air connectivity has expanded by 26% since 2019, which is impressive. After the COVID-19 outbreak, connections to North America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa have rebounded the most among all global destinations. This growth can be attributed to the Low-cost carriers (LCCs).

ALSO READ PTA Intensifies Crackdown Against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

However, on the flip side, the Asia-Pacific region experienced a 38% drop in air connectivity during the same period.

Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, stated that DXB topping the connectivity rankings is a huge victory for their team, adding that it shows how hard everyone has been working to ensure that travelers have seamless connections all over the world.

Stefano Baronci, Director-General of ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East, echoed this sentiment, praising DXB for its performance.

He noted that DXB has stepped up its game, particularly after the pandemic, with a 17% increase in traffic since 2019.

These rankings are created with the help of PwC, a British multinational professional services brand. They take into account how simple it is for travelers to get from one place to another all over the world.

They consider direct and indirect routes, as well as the finer points such as destination choices, flight frequency, onward connections, ticket prices, and overall passenger experience.

DXB links to a whopping 255 destinations in 104 countries via numerous international airlines.