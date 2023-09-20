Govt Shortlists 12 Candidates for CEO USF Position

The shortlisting process for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Universal Service Fund has been completed.

Sources in the IT and Telecom Ministry told ProPakistani that 12 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of CEO USF.

According to sources, more than 35 applications have been received for the CEO of Universal Service Fund. 12 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of qualification, field experience other criteria mentioned in the advertisement.

Sources say that the interviews of the shortlisted candidates will be held soon. Following the interviews, a panel comprising the top three candidates for the CEO position will be submitted to the federal government for approval.

The former CEO of USF Haris Mehmood Chaudhry retired on August 15 this year after completing his 4-year term. Haris Mahmood Chaudhry declined the one-year extension offer from the IT Ministry.

IT Ministry sources say that there is no need to get NOC from the Election Commission for the appointment of CEO USF. The former USF CEO Haris Mahmood Chaudhry informed the IT Ministry about his resignation a month ago. The process of appointing a new CEO was started in the last days of the previous government.

According to MoITT officials, the Universal Service Fund promotes the development of telecommunication services in underserved and under-served areas throughout the length and breadth of the country.

During the last 4 years, USF has made significant progress in connecting 40 million people living in rural areas of Pakistan, besides successfully contracting a total of 83 projects worth Rs. 77.7 billion, as opposed to 76 projects, worth Rs. 57 billion in the starting 13-year period.