OGDC Discovers Gas in Rahim Yar Khan

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) has discovered gas from its exploratory efforts at Chak 214-1 exploratory well located in District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab.

According to the company’s stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDC is the operator of the Mari Eas Block development cum exploratory well (100 percent).

Chak 214-1 well was spudded on 29th June 2023, utilizing OGDC’s in-house expertise. The well reached a depth of 1,851 meters.

Based on wireline log interpretations, Drill Stem Test-1 conducted in the Dunghan Formation demonstrated a yield of 1.1 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas with a choke size of 32/64 inches and a Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 230 psi.

Furthermore, Drill Stem Test-2 in the Sui Main Limestone (SML) yielded 1.31 MMSCFD of gas at the same choke size and WHFP of 260 psi.

This discovery marks the first in the Mari East Block. OGDC is committed to harnessing hydrocarbon potential of the Block through aggressive exploration strategies, the filing added.