Election Commission of Pakistan Announces Date for General Elections

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 21, 2023 | 3:22 pm
vote polling

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a press release, the commission stated that it has been working on mapping out constituencies. It plans to release an initial list of these divisions on 27 September 2023.

ALSO READ

The list will be finalized by 30 November after objections and suggestions have been taken into account.

With everything set, the ECP has confirmed that the general election campaign will last for 54 days, adding that the election itself will be held at the end of January next year.

The announcement follows the ECP’s statement from yesterday, where it mentioned planning a meeting with political parties next month to go over the general elections’ code of conduct.

The ECP stated that it has provided political parties with a draft code of conduct to gather their input before setting the final guidelines.

ALSO READ

The proposed code stresses that political parties, candidates, and election agents should refrain from promoting views or taking actions that might harm Pakistan’s ideals, sovereignty, stability, safety, moral standards, public order, or the autonomy and credibility of its judiciary.

Moreover, they must avoid defaming or mocking any governmental bodies, including the judiciary and military.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Ayeza Khan’s Elegance Personified in ‘Wednesday’ Inspired Look
Read more in lens

proproperty

4 CDA Officials Arrested for Unlawful Plot Transfers in Sector D-13
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>