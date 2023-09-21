Election Commission of Pakistan Announces Date for General Elections

The general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a press release, the commission stated that it has been working on mapping out constituencies. It plans to release an initial list of these divisions on 27 September 2023.

The list will be finalized by 30 November after objections and suggestions have been taken into account.

With everything set, the ECP has confirmed that the general election campaign will last for 54 days, adding that the election itself will be held at the end of January next year.

The announcement follows the ECP’s statement from yesterday, where it mentioned planning a meeting with political parties next month to go over the general elections’ code of conduct.

The ECP stated that it has provided political parties with a draft code of conduct to gather their input before setting the final guidelines.

The proposed code stresses that political parties, candidates, and election agents should refrain from promoting views or taking actions that might harm Pakistan’s ideals, sovereignty, stability, safety, moral standards, public order, or the autonomy and credibility of its judiciary.

Moreover, they must avoid defaming or mocking any governmental bodies, including the judiciary and military.