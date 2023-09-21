WhatsApp Introduces In-App Shopping With Card Payments and More

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 21, 2023 | 1:38 pm

WhatsApp introduced grocery shopping in limited markets last year, but now it’s rolling out a full-blown online shopping experience under a new feature called Flows.

Flows let you shop for items online without leaving your WhatsApp chat and you can even buy things like train tickets, meals, and more. This will allow WhatsApp Business accounts to offer menus and forms that you can easily go through to make a purchase.

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce Flows for businesses through its Business Platform in the upcoming weeks, with an initial launch in India. Users in India will have the capability to add items to their cart and utilize multiple payment options such as UPI, debit cards, and credit cards. To ensure the security of these transactions, WhatsApp has established partnerships with Razorpay and PayU.

Additionally, a new verification feature named “Meta Verified” is currently in development. This feature grants a trust badge to businesses that can demonstrate their legitimacy. Verified companies will enjoy benefits like a customizable WhatsApp web page and multi-device support.

However, it’s important to note that this feature is still in the testing phase and is not yet available on the Business Platform. It is also unclear if it will ever come to Pakistan but this would surely be a huge upgrade for WhatsApp and online shopping as a whole since everyone uses the chat messenger here.

