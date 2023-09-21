Pakistan Stock Brokers Association Joins Asia Securities Forum

Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) is now a member of the Asia Securities Forum (ASF), the professional body said in an official notice to its members on September 20, 2023.

ASF brings together the key organizations in the securities industry of the Asia-Pacific region to exchange information, foster cross-border cooperation, and ultimately contribute to the development of securities markets and economic growth in the region. Its members comprise mainly representatives of securities dealers associations or securities companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the PSBA, the Asia Securities Forum brings the following to the table:

Promoting a mutual understanding among members and the exchange of views & information about key issues affecting members; Harmonizing transaction rules and business practices across markets; Conducting research and presenting proposals to promote smooth cross-border securities transactions; and 4. Conveying members’ views and recommendations to related authorities.

Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) currently acts as the Secretariat for ASF.

PSBA is a professional body representing the TREC Holders/Stock Brokers of the Pakistan Stock Exchange that provides “Equity Brokerage Services” on an all-Pakistan basis.