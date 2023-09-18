PSX Announces Closure for One Day

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) announced on Monday that it will remain closed on Friday, 29 September, 2023, on account of Eid Milad Un Nabi.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, Staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Friday, September 29, 2023, on account of (12th Rabi ul Awwal Eid Milad un Nabi,” the bourse said in a notification.

ALSO READ PSX Orders Dewan Automotive to Hold Buyback Before Delisting

Every year, Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, known locally as Eid Milad-un-Nabi.