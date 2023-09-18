PSX Announces Closure for One Day

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 18, 2023 | 3:57 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) announced on Monday that it will remain closed on Friday, 29 September, 2023, on account of Eid Milad Un Nabi.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, Staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Friday, September 29, 2023, on account of (12th Rabi ul Awwal Eid Milad un Nabi,” the bourse said in a notification.

ALSO READ

Every year, Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, known locally as Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

ProPK Staff

lens

Pakistani Performance at the World Cultural Festival 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Violent Clashes Erupt During Encroachment Operation Near E11
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>