PCB Finalizes Squad for ODI World Cup After Important Meeting

The PCB has finalized the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023, after a detailed discussion about the team’s previous performance.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee, led by Chairman Zaka Ashraf, convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday to evaluate Pakistan’s performance in the recent Asia Cup held in Sri Lanka. Head coach Grant Bradburn, Captain Babar Azam, Vice-Captain Shadab Khan, and former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez were included in the panel.

The meeting revolved around a comprehensive report presented by the coaching staff, delving into the team’s performance, fitness, and future strategies. Dr. Sahil Salim provided insights into player fitness and rehabilitation.

Key takeaways from the meeting included a commitment to managing player workloads and strengthening the team’s bench. Chairman Zaka Ashraf stressed the importance of an open and consensus-driven environment to address issues and find solutions. He emphasized that this review aimed to harness strengths, address weaknesses, and prepare for the World Cup.

In a subsequent meeting with Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, the final team selection for the ICC World Cup was concluded. The eagerly awaited announcement of the Pakistan team for the ICC World Cup is scheduled for Friday at 11:00 am.

Zaka Ashraf expressed confidence in the team’s talent and capabilities, assuring that the Pakistan Cricket Board would provide the necessary resources to ensure top performance in the upcoming ICC World Cup.