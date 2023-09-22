Caretaker Privatization Minister Facilitates Handover of FBR Land to Buyer in Faisalabad

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 22, 2023 | 8:35 pm

Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, met Sohail Ilahi, CEO of Kiran Builders & Developers (Private) Limited, and handed over to him the mutation deed of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) land situated at Faisalabad in his office today.

The land measuring 15 Kanals land situated at Faisalabad was auctioned by the Privatisation Commission in September 2020 on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue (Customs Department), while the full payment was made in Feb 2021.

The transaction faced legal issues from the Government of Punjab and land could not be transferred to the successful buyer. Privatisation Commission made persistent efforts to resolve the bottlenecks and obtain necessary NoCs from the Board of Revenue Punjab.

Due to the personal efforts of the Minister for Privatization, the land was successfully mutated on September 20, 2023.

The buyer expressed his gratitude to the Privatization Commission, particularly to the Federal Minister and the Secretary, for their personal efforts. He further said that such proactive measures by the PC enhance confidence.

ProPK Staff

>