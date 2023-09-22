FBR Directs Field Formations to Complete Tax Collection Before 28 September

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 22, 2023 | 3:05 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all Inland Revenue field formations to recover tax demands before September 28, 2023, to improve tax collection during the current month.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field offices here on Friday.

According to the FBR’s instructions on the collection of duties and taxes in the month of September 2023, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi is going to be celebrated on Friday 29th of September, 2023.

In view of this public holiday, the FBR has further directed to convey that all field formations of FBR shall make necessary arrangements to ensure that taxes and duties including advance taxes, withholding income taxes, recovery of demanded taxes, etc. may be accomplished on or before 28th of September,2023, FBR added.

